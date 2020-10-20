Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. The Prime Minister will address the nation on today at 6 pm. Prime Minister has informed this through his social media handle.
“Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. PM Modi did not specify what he is going to share with the nation.
?? ??? 6 ??? ??????? ?? ??? ????? ?????? ?? ???? ???????
Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020
Post Your Comments