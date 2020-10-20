DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm

Oct 20, 2020, 01:28 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. The Prime Minister will address the nation on today at 6 pm. Prime Minister has informed this through his social media handle.

“Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. PM Modi did not specify what he is going to share with the nation.

