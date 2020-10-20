Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended higher. The BSE index settled 112.77 points or 0.28% higher at 40,544.37. The NSE Nifty rose 23.75 points or 0.20%to 11,896.80.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,377 shares ended higher while 1,306 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, TCS, M&M, Nestle India, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, UltraTech Cement and Infosys.

The top losers in the market were Britannia Industries, ONGC, GAIL India, Indian Oil, UPL, Power Grid, Hindalco, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Coal India, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, NTPC, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC and SBI .