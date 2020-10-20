Vijay Sethupathy’s daughter gets rape threats ….

Chennai: Social media made distasteful remarks about his family and issued rape threats to his daughter. Tamil Nadu Police has taken cognizance of the matter and initiated action in it. Sethupathi has been in the eye of a storm ever since it was announced that he would be acting in Sri Lankan cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic. The former spinner has become a much-hated figure in Tamil Nadu for supporting the Sri Lanka civil war in which many Eelam Tamils were killed.

Many social media users have been attacking the actor for taking up such a film project while some have been making obnoxious remarks against his family. Even after Sethupathi dropped out of the film, a social media user issued a rape threat to his daughter saying the actor would then understand the pain of Eelam Tamils. Many netizens have slammed the vile comments of the troll and come in support of the Tamil Nadu star. After concerns were raised against the troll account, Twitter has restricted activity for the account but is yet to delete it. Tamil Nadu Police have taken cognizance of the matter and written to Twitter India seeking more details about the account user.