Covid-19 Updates: 1,501 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE on Wednesday. 1,538 new coronavirus cases , along with 1,501 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases in UAE has reached at 119,132. The overall recoveries reached at 111,814. The death toll has reached at 472.

105,740 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE also in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall Covid-19 tests done in UAE has reached at 12 million .

Between October 14 and 20, the rate of positive cases among those tested has remained at 1 per cent. This is the lowest compared to the European Union, the Middle East, North Africa and OECD countries. Compared to last week, the total number of recoveries increased to about 10,000 cases, with a total of 22 deaths. The mortality rate of 0.4 per cent in UAE is one of the lowest in the world.