Covid-19 Updates: 406 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 309 new coronavirus cases along with 406 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 84 expatriate workers, 217 contacts of active cases, and 8 travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 78,533 .The total number of recoveries climbed to 75,089. The death toll stands at 305.

10,360 new Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 20. Thus the total tests done in the country has reached at 16,38,436.

There are currently 31 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 65 cases receiving treatment. 3,108 cases are stable out of a total of 3,139 active cases.