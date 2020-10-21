Famous actor was allegedly murdered over financial issues

Surendra Bantwal, a Tulu actor as well as a Rowdy-sheeter was found dead at his residence in Bantwal. He has been reportedly murdered by miscreants this morning or last night. As soon as this death news was out, police officials were the first ones to arrive at the spot. There has been official confirmation about what’s the cause of Surendra’s death neither by his family nor by the police.

A few reports also hint that financial disputes can be one of the reasons for the actor’s sudden demise. An investigation is underway in this matter. The incident took place at the deceased’s residence at BC road. For the uninitiated, it was in the year 2018 Surendra was all over the news for attacking two members of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and was also arrested for the same. This year has been tragic for the entertainment industry as well known personalities Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj khan, Rishi Kapoor, Jaya Prakash Reddy, and more breathed their last.