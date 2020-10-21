Kaziranga National Park will reopen from today, for tourists….

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is set to reopen for tourists, from today after seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya will be present at the park’s reopening ceremony. Jeep Safari will be allowed only at the Kaziranga Range, Kohora, Western Range and Bagori. This is due to the weather and road condition inside the Park.

“Jeep Safari in Kaziranga Range, Kohora will be open up to ‘Vaishamari’ and in Bagori, the Jeep Safari will be open up to ‘Donga watchtower’ and ‘Bimoli Tiniali’ until further orders. The date for opening of Eastern Range, Agoratoli, Burapahar Range, Ghorakati and the elephant ride in Kaziranga National Park will be notified in due course of time”, said the authorities.

“We are planning to add five more new tourist destinations in the Kaziranga National Park – two under the north bank Biswanath Ghat and Panpur area and three more under Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, that is, Chirang Pahar, Bandardubi area, Bhomoraguri. All these new activities will start from November 1. As of now, Jeep Safari in main of national park area will be restricted to Bagori and Kohora range while in the rest of the areas, it will be started from November 1,” they said.