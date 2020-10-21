Malayali wins 1 million US dollar at Dubai Duty Free raffle

A Malayali expat has won 1 million US dollar at the Dubai Duty Free raffle. Anub Pillai has become the latest winner of the $1 million Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

He has won the prize for ticket number 4512 in series 341, which he bought online on October 4.Anub Pillai aged 46 has been living in Dubai for 21 years. He works as a senior MEP manager for an international building and infrastructure contractors in the Middle East.

“I’m really thankful to Dubai Duty Free for running an amazing promotion. Unlike other similar promotions in the UAE, Dubai Duty Free’s advantage of selling only 5,000 tickets per series gives people like me a better opportunity to win,” Pillai said to Khaleej Times.

Pillai is the 169th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Kathleen Lising, a 37-year-old Filipina based in Sharjah, won a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Diamond White) with ticket number 0491 .

Vishal Raveendran, a 31-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won an Indian Chief Darkhorse (Thunder Black Smoke) motorbike with ticker number 0389 .