Telungu Actor Vijay donates Rs10 L to Hyderabad flood relief fund…

Vijay Deverakonda has come forward to contribute his bit to CM’s Relief fund after Hyderabad suffered heavy damage due to high rainfall. Vijay Deverakonda took to social media and shared that he has donated Rs 10 Lakhs to CM relief fund of Telangana to help people affected in heavy Hyderabad rains.

He wrote, “We came together for Kerala…We came together for Chennai. We came together for the Army.. We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona…This time our city and our people need a helping hand.. Its been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let’s pool in some money to help those who are not – Let’s do it one more time for our own. Today I am donating 10 Lakhs to the CMRF.”

Mahesh Babu, has donated Rs 1 crore to help the affected families, wrote, “The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families.”