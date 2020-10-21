Terrifying!!! Fisherman accidentally reels in a huge crocodile…

A video shows With Trent de reeling in the massive reptile after it bit the fishing lure and refused to let go. In the video, just as the fishing rod almost breaks, the crocodile swims away. “Managed to get the lure back! Although it doesn’t track as straight as it uses to,” the caption said.

Watch the video here:

The fisherman told that it was common to hook crocodiles while fishing. “You can accidentally hook them, this one seemed like he actually tried to eat it,” With said. He said that the footage was captured while he was out fishing with friends on the Victoria River.