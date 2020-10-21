“Violation Of Covid Norms” ; Pub Sealed For Not Maintaining Social Distancing!!!

New Delhi; Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted the nation not to be vain in the fight against coronavirus. Hours after Delhi Police found a bar in Punjabi Bagh violating Covid-19 norms. While no social distancing was kept between customers, the staff were also found acting without masks.

Police sealed the pub named AIR, imposed a fine, and registered an FIR. During the raid, executed on the night of October 20 and 21, police also confiscated some illicit liquor bottles. On Tuesday, PM Modi demanded Indians to continue to take precautions during the festive season. “The lockdown has gone, but the virus has not,” he reminded. “Recently, we have all seen pictures and videos in which it is clear that many people have stopped taking precautions. This is not right.”

The Delhi Police effort of sealing AIR also shows that authorities will be strict to implement Covid-19 norms in the festive season. When the Capital restored its nightlife between the pandemic, authorities had administered standard working methods, which denied serving standing customers and consolidating the facilities more their 50 percent of their endorsed seating capacity.

Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal told the media, “Since it’s the festive season, the markets are crowded. We are keeping a strict vigil on restaurants and pubs to ensure that social distancing is maintained.”Guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority should be strictly followed. We will take legal action against pubs and bars found to be violating norms”.

India Today had earlier exposed how pubs in Delhi are disobeying guidelines, and how customers are herding the dance floors. Some bars also permitted more people than allowed and proposed to host consistent bigger parties. Last week, a popular club in Hyderabad was shut after a video showing consolidated premises, and customers ignoring Covid-19 guidelines went viral on social media. The video revealed a huge crowd at the nightclub with none of the customers or staff maintaining social distancing or wearing masks.