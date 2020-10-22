Airline announces tickets from Dubai at 200 dirham

A prominent airline company has announced tickets from Dubai at 200 UAE dirhams. The national air carrier of Philippines Cebu Pacific has announced this. Cebu Pacific has announced Dubai-Manila flight tickets for Dh200 one-way base fare.

The tickets were available from October 22 to 25, for travel between November 15, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

The airline has also increased the number of its flights from Dubai to Manila to four times weekly, operating every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while its Manila-Dubai service is scheduled every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.