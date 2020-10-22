Covid-19 Updates: 1,550 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country.

1,578 new coronavirus cases along with 1,550 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in UAE.

114,483 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. Thus the total Covid-19 tests has reached at more than 12.1 million in UAE.

Thus the overall coronavirus cases has reached at 120,710. The total recoveries rised to 113,364. The death toll has reached at 474. The number of active cases has reached at 6872.