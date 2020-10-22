Covid-19 Updates: 335 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 374 new coronavirus cases along with 335 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 117 expatriate workers, 254 contacts of active cases, and 3 travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 78,907 . The total number of recoveries climbed to 75,424. The death toll stands at 308.

10,391 new Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 21. There are currently 31 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 74 cases receiving treatment. 3,144 cases are stable out of a total of 3,175 active cases.