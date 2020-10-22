Deputy Chief Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi has tested positive for coronavirus. Sushil Kumar Modi was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna.

“Tested positive for CORONA. All parameters perfectly normal. Started with mild temp. No temp for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning,” Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

The first phase for 71 seats will be held on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3, and the third phase for the remaining 78 will be on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.