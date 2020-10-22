Following Bihar, this state also assured free Covid-19 vaccine for people

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami assured free immunization against coronavirus for all sections of people in the state as soon as a vaccine is made available. “I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states) all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunized and the government shall bear the cost,” he said during an official visit.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has last week said India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months. BJP’s manifesto, called ‘Paanch sutra, ek lakshya, 11 sankalp’, promises a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in Bihar as soon as it is available. “In the fight against coronavirus, the NDA government has set an example in the country. It is our resolution that as soon as the vaccine will be approved by the ICMR, every person in the state will be vaccinated,” the manifesto read.