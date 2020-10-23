Breaking news!!! Legendary Indian cricketer suffered heart attack and undergoes angioplasty…

Former India world cup winning captain Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack and he is currently admitted to a Delhi hospital where the legendary cricketer is undergoing angioplasty surgery. Kapil, 62, is still regarded as one of the finest all-rounders that the cricket world has produced. He led India to their first World Cup triumph in 1983. The unfortunate news has left his fans shocked and social media is abuzz with wishes for The Haryana Hurricane’s speedy recovery.

He was admitted to the Fortis Escorts hospital in the national capital and has issued a statement saying,” Former Indian cricket captain Mr. Kapil Dev, age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night. Currently, he is admitted to the ICU. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.” Kapil, who has been quite vocal in his opinions about the game, inspired India to an unforgettable World Cup victory in 1983 where they defeated the mighty West Indies in the final at the Lord’s.

Known for his iconic ‘Nataraj shot’, an upcoming film ’83’ is a special tribute to Kapil Dev’s cricketing journey. Donning a curly hairdo with a mustache, Ranveer Singh has nailed the look of Kapil Dev in the still that is a throwback to India’s improbable win over Zimbabwe in the 1983 Prudential World Cup at the little-known and quaint Neville Cricket Ground at Tunbridge Wells, Kent.