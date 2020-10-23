Covid-19 Updates: 1,704 recoveries

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country on Friday. As per the data released by the ministry, 1,563 new coronavirus cases along with 1,704 recoveries and 1 death was reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

120,351 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests conducted has crossed over 12.1 million in UAE.

The total confirmed cases reported in UAE is 122,273. In this 115,068 are recovered. The death toll has reached at 475. The number of active cases in UAE is 6730.