Covid-19 Updates: 416 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the ministry, 304 new coronavirus cases along with 416 recoveries were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.

The newly diagnosed cases include 88 expatriate workers, 203 contacts of active cases, and 13 travel related.

The overall confirmed cases now stands at 79,211 . The total recoveries reached at 75840. The death toll stands at 308.

October 22, 2020

10,954 new Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 22. Overall tests conducted reached at 16,59,781.

There are currently 29 #COVID19 cases in a critical condition, and 78 cases receiving treatment. 3034 cases are stable out of a total of 3063 active cases