Does your skin feel uncomfortable when using the mask regularly? Just do these things…

The Covid pandemic has changed all our daily habits. No one goes out without wearing a mask nowadays. Everyone wears a mask in offices and other workplaces. Everyone’s faces were masked as fines were imposed on those who did not wear masks. But after getting used to the mask, many people started getting various skin ailments such as acne, sweating, dry skin and dry lips. Sweat and heat increased bacterial growth. It can also cause skin problems. These things can be done to solve these problems.

Use Moisturizer:

Choose a good cleanser and moisturizer to cleanse the face. It should be chosen according to the nature of the individual’s skin. After removing the mask, cleanse the face thoroughly with a cleanser. After this, apply a suitable moisturizer to the skin. It is best to use moisturizers that contain creams for dry skin, gels for oily skin and lotions for normal skin.

Sunscreen:

Make it a habit to apply sunscreen when going out. It is best to use mineral based sunscreen. The titanium dioxide zinc oxide it contains protects the skin.

Petroleum jelly:

Lips become dry when wearing the mask for a long time. Applying petroleum jelly will soften the lips. Apply a little petroleum jelly on the lips before wearing the mask and before going to bed.

Avoid Makeup:

Putting on makeup while using the mask will increase the risk of skin problems. So just put makeup on the exposed eyes. If you want to put on more makeup, just apply a non-greasy make-up.

Buy better masks:

There are many types of fancy masks available in the market. But the quality of the mask should be looked above the beauty. Check for any signs of skin irritation. Do not use low quality ones. Cotton masks are good. After each day of use, the masks should be washed thoroughly with soap and warm water, dried in the sun and used only the next time.