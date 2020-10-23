Massive fire at shopping mall; More than 3500 evacuated

A massive fire had broke out at a shopping mall. Around 3500 people were evacuated from nearby buildings.

The massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in Mumbai late on Thursday night . The fire erupted in a mobile shop on the second floor of the mall and it later spread to the second and third floors of the mall.

Around 50 fire fighting vehicles, including 24 fire engines and 16 jumbo tankers are at the site and around 250 firefighters working to control the fire. Two fire personnel have been injured . The firefighting operations is underway.

3500 residents of the 55-floor Orchid Enclave tower adjoining the mall were shifted as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured.