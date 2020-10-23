Massive Manta ray weighing 750kg caught in Karnataka…

Two giant manta rays weighing 750 kg and 250 kg were caught by a fisherman off the coast of Karnataka. The fisherman Subhash Sailan, made the big catch when he went deep sea fishing in Mangaluru off the Maalpe port.

Since the manta rays were large and heavy, a crane had to be arranged to put them into a pick truck. Many locals gathered at the port area to have a look at the big haul.

“This big catch is not too common nor is it too rare. The size may vary but they are caught fairly regularly. This happened in Malpe and not in a remote area where it would not be reported. But due to a large crowd in Malpe and due to social media, it has gone viral,” former President of the Fishermen’s Association in coastal Karnataka told.

The fish looked very much like the ear of an elephant or a huge stingray. Experts said it belonged to a rare species that has never been seen by local fishermen before. Due to its enormous size and weight, ropes were used to move it from the beach.