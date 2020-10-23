Selling homemade cakes without having a license carries a fine and imprisonment. Know more details

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beware of those who sell home-made cakes and food items as a way of life during the Covid period. Selling without a license or registration carries a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh and imprisonment for up to 6 months. Such food units are licensed by the State Food Safety Department as per the directions of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. The law came into force on August 5, 2011, but it was not until the Covid era that more people began to understand it. With the spread of Covid, those who lost their jobs and those who came from abroad started making cakes and food at home.

Since March 2300 registrations have taken place. However, there are still many units operating without a license or registration. Many do not know about the law. They ask the officers who come to inspect what is the problem if they sell home-made goods. License is mandatory for sales above Rs 12 lakh. Below that, registration is required. Registration can be done through the Akshaya Kendra on the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India site. The procedures are easy. Registration can be completed by uploading a photo ID and photo. The manufacturer is responsible for ensuring the quality of the water and materials used. Licenses and registrations are issued by the District Office of the Food Safety Department. If information is received that a fall has been reported, the food safety officials in the area concerned will inspect and fine it.

The punishments imposed:-