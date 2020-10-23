“This Is Modi Era, Not The Nehru Era; If You Touch Kashmir, You Will be Crushed Inside” ; Kashmiri girl’s Video Goes Viral!!!

Srinagar: A Kashmiri girl has denied former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s promise to bring back Article 370 and seek China’s help in doing so. In the video supporting the Modi government, the girl reminds us that this is not the Nehru era. Everyone will remember that Modiji took away 370 in one night. We have been celebrating its anniversary for a year now but former Chief Minister of Kashmir Farooq Abdullah and a few others have not been able to endure it yet.

They say the 370 will be brought back with the help of China. One of these Chinese lovers knows what China is doing to the Muslim people. Eight thousand five hundred churches have been converted into dance bars and public toilets. Are you not ashamed, Chinese lovers? The Modi government is doing everything for Kashmir.

See the post here; https://www.facebook.com/100011481682080/videos/1267370936988950/

Those who say that Article 370 will be brought back with the help of China, remember that this is not the Nehru era but the Modi era. You defeated India in the Nehru era. Today Modi is ruling the country with a government that dares to break into the house of enemies. Kashmir is our paradise. The people of Kashmir live for India. He is ready to die for India. Pakistan and China will not have the courage to touch Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah should apologize to the country. Jai Hindustan, Jai Bharat Ki Sena ‘is the Kashmiri girl’s Facebook post.