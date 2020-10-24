All district committees of the Yuva Morcha dissolved by BJP president

The district committees of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been dissolved. The decision was announced by BJP West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh.

“Due to some reasons, till any further announcements, all district presidents of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and respective district committees are being dissolved from today. Till further announcements their duties will be taken up by the respective district presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” a statement by Dilip Ghosh reads.

Also Read: Saudia announces resuming passenger flight services

Dilip Ghosh has asked the BJP district president’s to take over BJYM’s functioning till further decisions are taken. As per reports, Ghosh took this step due to differences BJYM state president Saumitra Khan, over appointment of some office bearers.

Saumitra Khan a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha joinedin 2019 . Khan was made president of the state BJYM about two months ago.