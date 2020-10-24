Annoyed by WhatsApp group messages? Now you can mute it forever….

The company has permanently muted the instant messaging app WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used social media platform. The company, which owns Facebook, has introduced a new feature for people by enabling the mute option in chats in WhatsApp groups.

Earlier, WhatsApp allowed users to mute private chat or group chat with someone for up to a year. But the company also announced on Friday a new feature that makes this mute option system permanent.

To mute chat notifications with someone or a group, WhatsApp offers three options – eight hours, one week and one year. This feature is available on iOS and Android devices and WhatsApp Web.