Covid-19 Updates: 1,826 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE on Saturday. As per the reports of the ministry, 1,491 new coronavirus cases along with 1,826 recoveries were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. . No new deaths were reported. 124,404 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 123,764. The total recoveries stood at 116,894. The death toll is firm at 475. The number of tests done in the country has reached at 12.22 million. There are 6395 active cases in UAE.

The UAE government has granted approval for the emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine is being trialed in UAE. The vaccine, developed by China’s Sinopharm, is being administered to frontline warriors who fought against the pandemic.