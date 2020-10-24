Covid-19 Updates: Death toll crosses 1.14 million globally

The death toll due to Coronavirus infection has crossed 1.14 million globally. This wasrevealed by the data released by the Johns Hopkins University.

As per the data released by the Johns Hopkins University ‘s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), till now 1,143,290 had died due to the pandemic. The overall confirmed Covid-19 cases had reached at 42,114,524.

As per the reports, USA continues to be the worst hit country in the world by the deadly infection. USA has the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 8,484,991 and 223,914, respectively.

India is placed at second position with 7,761,312 coronavirus cases and 117,306 deaths.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,353,656), Russia (1,471,000), France (1,084,732), Argentina (1,069,368), Spain (1,046,132), Colombia (998,942), Mexico (879,876), Peru (880,775), the UK (834,010), South Africa (712,412), Iran (556,891), Chile (498,906), Italy (484,869), Iraq (445,949) and Germany (417,350), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (88,312), the UK (44,661), Italy (37,059), Spain (34,752), France (34,536), Peru (33,984), Iran (31,985), Colombia (29,802), Argentina (28,338), Russia (25,353), South Africa (18,891), Chile (13,844), Indonesia (13,077), Ecuador (12,528), Belgium (10,588) and Iraq (10,513).