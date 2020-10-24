Do you ever heard a song of a bear? Here’s a bear singing in a treetop…Listen

Many people visit animal reserves and parks to see birds indulging in sweet melodies. But one would hardly expect to visit the woods and be serenaded by a burly bear. That’s exactly what happened in the USA’s Yosemite National Park where a black bear was captured on camera in the midst of a majestic vocal performance. The video was shared by the National Park authorities on Thursday. In the video, the singing bear, straight out of a fairy tale, can be seen vocalizing for a minute.

Sound on! ? Check out this video of an adult male black bear vocalizing in a tree! Bears can produce a wide repertoire of sounds, typically when defensive, afraid, distressed, or aggressive. We're not sure what prompted this unscheduled a capella concert…#KeepBearsWild pic.twitter.com/2PZZtUHJHs — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) October 16, 2020

The bear is reported to be healthy and is frequently spotted around the park. But why was it singing in the first place? No one knows. According to the caption shared by the park officials, bears have the ability to produce “a wide repertoire of sounds, typically when defensive, afraid, distressed or aggressive.” They also added they weren’t sure what could have prompted the “a Capella session.”In the video, a bear (barely visible at first) stands high up in the tree branches. The view is partially covered with a thicket of leaves. It looks down in various directions and emits a sound every now and then.