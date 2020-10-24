“Durga Idol” With Strips Of Expired Medicines And Injection Vials !!!

Dhubri: A 37-year-old Assam government employee, in solidarity with everyone fighting the global menace, has created a Durga idol with strips of expired tablets, capsules, and injection vials.

Sanjib Basak, an employee of Dhubri district administration, has come up with various creative and eco-friendly ideas to create the idol, but this year, amid the COVID-19 crisis, he desired to make a difference with his invention.“During the lockdown, I had observed that people were queuing up outside pharmaceutical shops to buy essential medicines in bulk. It was then the idea struck me that I could be making Maa Durga’s idol with medicine strips to mark the pandemic,” Basak, who had last year made the figurine with discarded electric wires, told.

It took him nearly five months and 40,000 strips of tablets, capsules and injection vials of different colors to give shape to his idea.“Initially, I was worried that I won’t be able to make the idol this year due to work pressure and strict safety protocols. But I contained to create one with expired medicines.“Paper, thermocol, and board, among other things, were used to fix the medicine strips to a frame and create the idol,” Basak added.