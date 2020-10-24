Former Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Another top political leader in the country has tested positive for Covid-19. Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for coronavirus infection. This was announced by Fadnavis through his social media handle.

“I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors”, tweeted Fadnavis.

“Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone !” he added.

Fadnavis has been in charge of BJP’s election campaign in Bihar.