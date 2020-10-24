“If you dare to play with their lives, your political lifetime will be decided by the people”: Kamal Hassan warns BJP

South Indian super star Kamal Hassan has came down heavily against BJP led NDA government and AIADMK led Tamil Nadu government. The actor turned politician, who is the founder leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam has criticized the state and union government over the promise of ‘free corona vaccine’.

“You are used to playing with people’s poverty. If you dare to play with their lives, your political lifetime will be decided by the people,” said Kamal Hassan. “A vaccine is a life-saving drug, not a sprinkling promise”, he added.

Also Read: National Highway cut off due to landslide

Earlier the election manifesto of BJP in Bihar has promised that free COVID-19 vaccine will be given for all. The statement was made in Bihar. The Tamil Nadu government also assured free immunization against coronavirus for all sections of people.