Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Inaugurate “3 Major Projects” Today ; Read More…

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate three key projects in Gujarat today. The PM will launch the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ for the state’s farmers and inaugurate Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a mobile application for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. He will also induct a ropeway at Girnar on the occasion.

Kisan Suryodaya Yojana; ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ purposes to provide a day-time power supply to farmers for irrigation. Under this scheme, farmers will get electricity from 5 am to 9 pm. The state government has given Rs 3,500 crore for installing transmission infrastructure by 2023. Over 234 ’66-Kilowatt’ transmission lines, with a total length of 3,490 circuit kilometers (CKM) will be installed as part of the project in addition to 220 KV substations. The Vijay Rupani government has included Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand, and Gir-Somnath under the scheme for 2020-21 and the remaining districts will be wrapped in a phase-wise manner by 2022-23.

Paediatric Heart Hospital attached to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research; With the inauguration of the Paediatric Heart Hospital linked to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, the institute will become India’s biggest hospital for cardiology. Apart from that, it will also become one of the few hospitals in the world with a world-class medical infrastructure and medical facilities.

The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crore and after the completion of the expansion project, the number of beds will increase from 450 to 1,251. This will make the institute the biggest single super-specialty cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super-specialty cardiac hospitals in the world.

Girnar ropeway; The inauguration of the Girnar ropeway will enhance the state’s face on the global tourism map. There will be 25-30 cabins, with a capacity of eight people per cabin and a distance of 2.3 km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway. Girnar is a group of mountains in the Junagadh district and is considered older than the Himalayas. The Girnar Mountain and its range are considered an important pilgrimage site for Hindus.