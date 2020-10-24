‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country to deport 70% of expat workers

Giving a big setback to all expats, a Gulf country has decided to deport 70% of expats working in the country. This was confirmed by government.

Kuwait government has decided to deport 70% of expats. The government is planning to end 160,000 jobs in the private sector and deport all marginal labourers and illiterate expats from the country.

A meeting held to review the the Kuwait National Assembly’s decision to refer the demographic regulation law has decided this. The meeting was called by the Human Resource Development Committee. The timeframe given to rectify the demographic imbalance in Kuwait is 5 years.

Kuwait has suffered badly from the coronavirus pandemic, with businesses pulling down the shutters and sending their staff home. The problems have been exacerbated by the collapse in oil revenues this year.