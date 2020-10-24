“Women are basically created as prostitutes by God. All women are prostitutes as per Hindu Dharma”: Tamil Nadu MP makes abusive remarks: Video

A Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu has ignited controversy by saying that all women were created by GOD as sex workers. The leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and MP from Chidambaram constituency in Tamil Nadu Thol Thirumavalavan has made this derogatory statement. He said this in an online seminar conducted by by a Periyarist group.

“If one were to look at how women are valued in Sanatana Dharma… how they are treated, how they are being suppressed for time immemorial, how they are being exploited… what does Sanatana Dharma say about women?” Thirumavalavan said.

Also Read: BJP demands arrest of former CM for seditious remarks on national flag

“Women are basically created as prostitutes by God. All women are prostitutes as per Hindu Dharma, Manu Dharma. All women are prostitutes. That is how they have been created by God. They are of lower status than men. This is applicable to Brahmin women as well as women of other castes. This is what the Sanatana Dharma says”, he added.

After his words created controversy, the MP has issued a statement that his words were twisted.

A MP from Tamil Nadu @thirumaofficial has said that "Sanathana dharma says every women is a prostitute and not equal to men". Calling upon Hindus to rally with us in opposing him. He had made statements opposing Ram temple in the past@theanuragkts @RituRathaur @ShefVaidya pic.twitter.com/Bsh5PpOHkZ — Fervid Indian (@FervidIndian) October 23, 2020

“Manudharma and Sanatana Dharma are scriptures that have degraded women from time to time. Some groups are twisting what I spoke in an online forum meeting over a month ago and spreading lies about it. Dr Ambedkar had, back then, highlighted how Manusmriti degraded women and had burned a copy of it. Periyar had also spoken about the atrocities and burned a copy of the Manusmriti. Time and time again several leaders have highlighted this and yet injustice towards women prevails,” he said in the statement.