“Women are basically created as prostitutes by God. All women are prostitutes as per Hindu Dharma”: Tamil Nadu MP makes abusive remarks: Video

Oct 24, 2020, 10:05 am IST

A Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu has ignited controversy by saying that all women were created by GOD as sex workers. The leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and MP from Chidambaram constituency in Tamil Nadu Thol Thirumavalavan has made this derogatory statement. He said this in an online  seminar conducted by by a Periyarist group.

“If one were to look at how women are valued in Sanatana Dharma… how they are treated, how they are being suppressed for time immemorial, how they are being exploited… what does Sanatana Dharma say about women?” Thirumavalavan said.

“Women are basically created as prostitutes by God. All women are prostitutes as per Hindu Dharma, Manu Dharma. All women are prostitutes. That is how they have been created by God. They are of lower status than men. This is applicable to Brahmin women as well as women of other castes. This is what the Sanatana Dharma says”, he added.

After his words created controversy, the MP has issued a statement that his words were twisted.

“Manudharma and Sanatana Dharma are scriptures that have degraded women from time to time. Some groups are twisting what I spoke in an online forum meeting over a month ago and spreading lies about it. Dr Ambedkar had, back then, highlighted how Manusmriti degraded women and had burned a copy of it. Periyar had also spoken about the atrocities and burned a copy of the Manusmriti. Time and time again several leaders have highlighted this and yet injustice towards women prevails,” he said in the statement.

 

