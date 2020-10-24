‘Won’t hoist national flag until J&K’s flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has said that she will not raise the Indian national flag till the flag of jammu and Kashmir is allowed. The former CM who was under detention was said this in a press conference after her release.

“My flag is this,” Mufti said, pointing to the Jammu and Kashmir flag. “When this flag comes back, we’ll raise that flag (Indian tricolour] too. Until we get our own flag back, we won’t raise any other flag…This flag forged our relationship with that flag.”, said Mehbooba Mufti.

“They themselves desecrated the Constitution…What do they expect from us? Our flag is this {pointing towards the erstwhile J&K flag} and our relations with the country’s flag have been established by this flag,” said the PDP leader.

“Let me tell you, I have no interest in elections unless what has been taken from us is returned. Unless the Constitution under which we used to contest elections is returned, I won’t take part in elections,” she added.

“It was the Indian Constitution that had safeguarded our special status and gave the powers to the constituent assembly of J&K whether to keep the special status or do away with it. It was J&K’s constituent assembly which had decided to keep this special provision,” she said.

“After revocation of Article 370, they brought many laws into J&K only to provoke people. The people of J&K are expendable for them. AI want to tell people in Delhi you can’t forget Kashmir problem. It’s there and you can’t close your eyes”, she added.