Coronavirus cases reaches 1.13 lakh in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the Coronavirus situation in the country. As per the updated data released on Sunday, 1095 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman.

Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 112,932 in Oman. 27 new deaths were also reported in Oman. The death toll has reached at 1174.

451 new recoveries has also reported in Oman on Sunday. Thus the total recoveries has climbed to 99,278. The active cases have now reached 12,480, including 193 that are critical under intensive care