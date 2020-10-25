Covid-19 Updates: 2,037 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE on Sunday. As per the data released by the ministry 1,359 new coronavirus cases , along with 2,037 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally in UAE has reached at 125,123. The total recoveries reached at 118,931. The death toll has reached at 477.

118,058 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done in UAE till now has reached over 12.4 million .