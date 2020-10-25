Covid-19 Updates: Bahrain reports 331 recoveries

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 401 new coronavirus cases, along with 331 recoveries and 1 death was reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 107 expatriate workers, 293 contacts of active cases, and 1 travel related.

Out of 8436 COVID-19 tests carried out on 24 October 2020, 401 new cases have been detected among 107 expatriate workers, 293 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 1 is travel related. There were 331 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 76474 pic.twitter.com/pnkUZcUZqL — ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) October 24, 2020

The total confirmed cases in the country has reached at 79574 . The overall recoveries has reached at 76.474. The death toll stands at 312.

As many as 8,436 Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 24. Thus the total tests done in the country has rised to 167,8847.

MOH: There are currently 29 #COVID19 cases in a critical condition, and 75 cases receiving treatment. 3160 cases are stable out of a total of 3189 active cases #Commit4Bahrain #TeamBahrain — ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) October 24, 2020

