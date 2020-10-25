Game developer informs spam attack on ‘Among Us’…

InnerSloth, the developer of the popular multiplayer game ‘Among Us’, is struggling to contain a spam attack that is affecting most of the game’s community. The hack started to spread through the game’s userbase on Thursday evening. It causes players to spam their text chat with messages that direct people to the YouTube and Discord channels of a person who goes by the pseudonym “Eris Loris,” threatening them.

InnerSloth said it’s “super duper aware of the current hacking issue” and that it had planned to roll out an emergency server-side update to address the spam. It appears that the primary motive of the hacker in all of this was to troll people. “I was curious to see what would happen, and personally I found it funny,” they told. “The anger and hatred is the part that makes it funny. If you care about a game and are willing to go and spam dislike some random dude on the internet because you cant play it for three minutes, it’s stupid.”

Among Us has had a hacking problem for a while now, but this most recent hack is on a different scale. With the help of a dozen or so volunteers, the hacker claims they’ve able to hit as many as 1.5 million games, in turn affecting approximately 5 million players in total. One, titled “Ok, who is Eris Loris?,” has more than 700 comments.