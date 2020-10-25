Girl killed by brother for wanting to marry the man she loved

In a shocking incident a girl was killed by her brother for insisting to marry the man she loved. The incident is reported from Santhalka village in Bhiwadi town of Alwar district in Rajasthan.

As per reports, a girl aged 22 was killed by her brother. The accused has called his parents who were out of town and informed them that he had killed his sister.

Police has arrested the accused Pawan. As per primary investigation Pawan has a banged her sister’s head on the floor repeatedly, leading to her death.

As per police, the victim was in love with a youth named Vishnu who works in the AC shop run by her brother Pawan. But the family of the victim has opposed the relation although both were belonging to the same community. But the girl has insisted that she will marry only Vishnu and this lead to the crime.