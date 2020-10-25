Gulf based airline announces new services

A gulf based airline company has announced new services. The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has announced new services.

Oman Air will resume services to three more cities from October 25. Oman Air will operate two flights per week to each of Kuwait, Bahrain and Colombo in Sri Lanka. The carrier will also increase domestic flights to the cities of Salalah, Khasab and Duqm in Oman.

Oman resumed scheduled international flights on October 1, seven months after the sultanate suspended air travel as part of a raft of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.