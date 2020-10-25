Gulf country makes important announcement

A gulf country has made an important announcement. Oman has made an important announcement. The country has banned the import of live birds, their products and derivatives from Kazakhstan. The decision was announced by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Oman.

“The ministry has decided to ban the import of live birds, their products, derivatives and offal from Kazakhstan. This decision comes upon the recommendation of the competent veterinary authority until the reason for the ban is removed and a decision in this regard is issued”, said the official statement.

Oman has also temporarily banned imports of live birds and their products from Australia, with the exception of thermally-treated products.

Earlier this month, Oman has lifted the ban on importing live birds and their products and derivatives from Hungary. Earlier in September, Oman has lifted the ban on importing live birds from the state of South Carolina in the US that was in place.