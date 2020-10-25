‘It’s not how you talk about friends’: Joe Biden criticizes Donald Trump

Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Joe Biden has came fprward criticizing his opponent and US President Donald Trump over his remark against India. Biden has said that he values the friendship with India and asked Trump is it the way to talk about friends.

“President Trump called India ‘filthy’. It’s not how you talk about friends and it’s not how you solve global challenges like climate change,” Biden tweeted.

“Kamala Harris and I deeply value our partnership and will put respect back at the centre of our foreign policy,” Biden tweeted on Saturday.

“That’s why if elected President, I will continue what I have long called for: The US and India will stand together against terrorism in all its forms and work together to promote a region of peace and stability where neither China nor any other country threatens its neighbours,” Biden said.

“We’ll open markets and grow the middle class in both the United States and India, and confront other international challenges together, like climate change, global health, transnational terrorism and nuclear proliferation,” said Biden.

Earlier in a presidential debate Trump has accused China, India and Russia of not taking care of their “filthy” air. “Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy,” Trump had said in Tennessee on Thursday.

There are an estimated 1.9 million eligible Indian American voters in USA. A recent poll of the community showed an overwhelming 72% of them will vote for Biden and 22% for Trump.