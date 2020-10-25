Reserve Bank governor tests positive for Covid-19

Another prominent personality in India has tested positive for Covid-19. Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of Reserve Bank of India has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” Shaktikanta Das tweeted.