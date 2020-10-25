Samsung Electronics Chairman passes away…

Seoul: Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee, who transformed the firm into a global tech success, died at the age of 78. Samsung rose to become the world’s largest producer of smartphones and memory chips, and the firm’s overall turnover today is equivalent to a fifth of South Korea’s GDP.

Lee was left bedridden by a heart attack in 2014. Little was revealed about his condition, leaving him in mystery even in his final days. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kun-hee Lee, Chairman of Samsung Electronics,” the company said. “Chairman Lee passed away on October 25 with his family, including Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, by his side.”

“Chairman Lee was a true visionary who transformed Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from a local business,” the firm said, “His legacy will be everlasting.” Samsung is by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in South Korea.