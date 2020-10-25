‘The mother of Dragons now has her own wing’…GOT star goes skydiving….

To celebrate her 34th birthday, Emilia Clarke decided to do skydiving. “What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday?” she captioned the images. “Jumping out of a… plane is what.”

Emilia used several funny hashtags to document her thoughts, including “free falling,” “birthday blues take a punch,” “who says you can only fly dragons” and “my facial expressions tell you all you need to know.”

She thanked Hinton Sky Diving for “the most exhilarating experience of my life!” Emilia’s fans loved the pictures while they sent birthday love to the actress. “Does this feel like riding a dragon?” one person asked. “After flying on a dragon, piece of cake. Happy everything,” another said.

She has also appeared in prominent roles in films such as ‘Terminator Genisys’, ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, ‘Me Before You’ and ‘Last Christmas’.