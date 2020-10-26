‘Actor’ Arrested For Child Sexual Abuse Racket ; Contacted Over 1000 Minors!!!

Mumbai; A TV actor has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation under the charges of the POCSO and IT Act. The actor is a native of Mumbai and was operating an international child sexual abuse racket.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the IT Act against the man, who is a television actor. The Mumbai-based man is being accused of running an international child sexual abuse material racket. His preys include children and minors from the United States, Europe, and South Asia.

The accused had reached over 1000 minors in the age group of ten and sixteen years through Instagram. Pretending as a film star, he contacted minors and then seduced them into transferring sexually explicit pictures and videos. He used to get victims’ numbers through WhatsApp and recorded or asked them to share offensive material.

The man then sold the content to his clients abroad through social media applications. CBI special unit recently executed raids and searches in Mumbai and nabbed his mobile phones and laptop. A list of his customers both in India and abroad has been prepared. The accused, a native of Haridwar, had acted as junior artists in some television serials.