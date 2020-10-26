All Indians will be given free Covid vaccine: Confirms Union Minister

All Indians will be given the free covid-19 vaccine, confirmed an union minister. Pratap Sarangi, union minister of state for animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries and micro, small and medium enterprises has said this.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all people will be provided free of cost vaccines. An estimated Rs 500 odd will be spent on vaccination of each person,” Union Minister Sarangi said in an election meeting.

Earlier, BJP has announced that free vaccine will be provided to people of Bihar. BJP announced this in their election manifesto.

PM Modi had in a televised address to the nation on October 20 said that Indian scientists are in the process of developing several vaccines that are at different stages of clinical trials and the results seem encouraging.