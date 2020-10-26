Coal Scam: Former union minister sentenced to 3 year imprisonment

A former union minister was sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in the Coal Scam case. Former union minister Dilip Rai was sentenced to 3-year imprisonment. A Special CBI court has announced the verdict. 2 other accused in the case were also given 3-year imprisonment by the court. Rai was convicted under various sections including 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to criminal breach of trust of trust by a public servant.

Dilip Rai, former Minister of State (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was convicted earlier this month for criminal conspiracy and other offences by a special court in Delhi hearing the case.

The cases alleged irregularities in the allocation . This was the first conviction in the coal scam. The case pertains to allocation of Brahmadiha coal block in Giridih in Jharkhand to CTL in 1999.